Alibaba is in talks to invest US$3 billion in Grab: Report

REUTERS: Alibaba is in talks to invest US$3 billion into Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing firm Grab, Bloomberg News reported on Monday (Sep 14), citing people familiar with the matter.

Grab declined to comment, while Alibaba was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, which has an estimated valuation of US$14 billion and counts SoftBank as one of its backers, expanded into financial services, food delivery and mobile payments over the last few years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its mainstay ride-hailing business.

In June, Grab announced a 5 per cent reduction in staff numbers as it cut costs amid slower growth.