Alibaba to exercise full retail tranche in Hong Kong listing: sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will raise up to US$12.9 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, pricing its shares at a 2.8per cent discount to their last closing price in New York, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

HONG KONG: Alibaba has exercised its full retail tranche, from 2.5per cent to 10per cent, in its Hong Kong secondary listing, thanks to oversubscription, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier, three sources told Reuters the Chinese e-commerce giant would raise up to US$12.9 billion in the listing.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)