Alibaba will last 'with or without Jack Ma': CMO Chris Tung

HANGZHOU, China: Alibaba is a company that “thinks big and thinks long term” and it will continue to show the same vision and passion even when charismatic co-founder and chairman Jack Ma steps down eventually, said Chris Tung, chief marketing officer at Alibaba.

Tung said Alibaba will last “with or without Mr Jack Ma” because the latter is a “good teacher” in creating a strong corporate culture and one that inspires people within the organisation to pursue their passions in line with the wider vision. The executive was speaking during a media briefing on Thursday ahead of the launch of the annual Taobao Maker Festival.

“I believe we’re good students (too),” Tung said.

Ma, 54, the charismatic co-founder and chairman of China's largest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group, will step down as chairman on Sep 10, 2019, the company said.

Current Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang will replace him as chairman, while Ma will complete his current term on Alibaba's board of directors following the company's annual general meeting in 2020.

This one-year period, Ma said, is to help ensure a smooth transition within the Chinese technology giant.

Ma, who co-founded Alibaba in 1999, is one of China's richest people with a net worth of more than US$40 billion, according to Bloomberg.