Allergan raises profit, sales forecasts on Botox boost

Allergan Plc posted a bigger first-quarter loss on Tuesday as it recorded a charge of about US$2.5 billion related to the clinical failure of its depression treatment candidate rapastinel.

REUTERS: Allergan Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year, fueled by higher sales of its growth driver Botox.

The company's medical aesthetics unit, which includes top-seller Botox, brought in sales of US$648.2 million for the quarter, a 2 percent rise from a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned US$3.79 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of US$3.55, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's net loss, however, widened to US$2.41 billion in the first quarter, hit by a US$2.5 billion charge related to the clinical failure of its depression treatment candidate rapastinel. The company had posted a loss of US$332.5 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to US$3.59 billion but beat the average Wall Street estimate of US$3.54 billion.

The company said it now expects 2019 adjusted profit to be greater than US$16.55 per share, compared with its prior expectation of profit greater than or equal to US$16.36 per share.

Allergan now expects 2019 sales between US$15.13 billion and US$15.43 billion, compared with its prior forecast of US$15.00 billion to US$15.30 billion.

