Allergan says aesthetics unit revenue may double by 2025

Business

Allergan says aesthetics unit revenue may double by 2025

Allergan Plc said it expects revenue at its medical aesthetics unit to grow to US$7 to US$8 billion by 2025, even as it faces increasing competition for its blockbuster wrinkle treatment, Botox.

The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration
The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Allergan Plc said it expects revenue at its medical aesthetics unit to grow to US$7 to US$8 billion by 2025, even as it faces increasing competition for its blockbuster wrinkle treatment, Botox.

Revenue from the business in 2017 was US$3.8 billion, Allergan said. It said the forecast implies an 8 to 10 percent compound annual growth rate.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark