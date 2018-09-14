Allergan says aesthetics unit revenue may double by 2025

Allergan Plc said it expects revenue at its medical aesthetics unit to grow to US$7 to US$8 billion by 2025, even as it faces increasing competition for its blockbuster wrinkle treatment, Botox.

Revenue from the business in 2017 was US$3.8 billion, Allergan said. It said the forecast implies an 8 to 10 percent compound annual growth rate.

