Allianz fourth-quarter net profit drops 2.2per cent, but beats expectation

FRANKFURT: German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a smaller-than-expected 2.2per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, amid pressure on business from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.817 billion euros (US$2.20 billion) in the three months through December, compared with 1.858 billion euros a year earlier. It was better than a 1.753 billion euro consensus forecast.

Throughout 2020, Allianz and other insurers warned about the impact of clients making claims for business interruption and cancelled events from lockdowns, while demand for car and travel insurance fell.

For the full year, Allianz posted a 14per cent decline in net profit and a 9.3per cent fall in operating profit.

(Graphic: Pandemic effect - First decline in annual operating profit since 2011, https://graphics.reuters.com/ALLIANZ-RESULTS/dgkvlzljkvb/chart.png)

It is the first decline in annual operating profit since 2011, when the German insurer faced claims for major catastrophes like a tsunami in Japan and write-offs during the European debt crisis.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Caroline Copley and Subhranshu Sahu)