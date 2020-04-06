Allstate to return US$600 million in auto premiums to customers as pandemic cuts driving

Business

Allstate to return US$600 million in auto premiums to customers as pandemic cuts driving

U.S. insurer Allstate Corp said on Monday that it would return more than US$600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers as many Americans stay home and drive less due to "shelter-in-place" orders to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle
FILE PHOTO: A car moves along an empty highway during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 30, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. insurer Allstate Corp said on Monday that it would return more than US$600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers as many Americans stay home and drive less due to "shelter-in-place" orders to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Most customers will receive a "payback" of 15per cent of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark