Almost 2,000 Robinhood accounts infiltrated by hackers - Bloomberg News

Hackers infiltrated nearly 2,000 accounts of fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc and siphoned off customer funds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

FILE PHOTO: Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Robinhood was now considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools, the report said.

Last week, the Menlo Park, California-based company said some customers might have become a target of hackers because of their personal email accounts being compromised outside of its platform.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

