Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast
Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from popular streaming services including Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.
The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control which will cost US$49.99 in the United States. It will be available in other countries by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)