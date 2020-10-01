Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast

NEW YORK: Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday (Sep 30) launched Google TV, which would show content from streaming services including Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control. It will cost US$49.99 in the United States and will be available in other countries by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, Google also introduced 5G-enabled phone Pixel 5, with a starting price of US$699.

Earlier in August, Google launched its first 5G-enabled phone, Pixel 4a (5G), with a starting price of US$499, and also introduced a non-5G version of 4a at US$349, looking to broaden its appeal among budget-conscious customers.

While Google's lower-priced devices have been top sellers, its higher-priced phones have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics Co and Apple because of limited marketing and stiff competition.