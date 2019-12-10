Alphabet names Nobel Prize winner Frances Arnold to board

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Monday named Noble Prize winner Frances Arnold to its board, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of fellow academic Shirley Tilghman.

REUTERS: Google parent Alphabet Inc on Monday named Noble Prize winner Frances Arnold to its board, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of fellow academic Shirley Tilghman.

Arnold, who manages a research group at the California Institute of Technology, will serve on the technology giant's nominating and corporate governance committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alphabet said she will receive an initial equity award of US$1 million in the form of restricted stock units.

Arnold won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for pioneering science in enzymes and antibodies.

Tilghman, a molecular biology professor, retired from Alphabet's board in February last year.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Advertisement