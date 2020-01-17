Alphabet public market capitalization tops US$1 trillion

The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the US$1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level.

NEW YORK: The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the US$1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level.

The company joined Microsoft, Amazon.com and Apple in crossing the threshold as its shares closed up 0.76per cent at US$1,450.16 on the session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)