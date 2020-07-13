Alphabet's Google says to commit US$10 billion to India

Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday said it will spend around US$10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a growth market.

NEW DELHI: Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday said it will spend around US$10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a growth market.

"This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said on a webcast during the annual 'Google for India' event.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely)