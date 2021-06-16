Alphabet's Waymo raises US$2.5 billion in funding round

Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday it raised US$2.5 billion in a funding round with participation from Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, Silver Lake, and Tiger Global, among others. (https://bit.ly/3iL7l6t)

FILE PHOTO: A Waymo employee hails a ride on their phone during a demonstration in Chandler, Arizona
FILE PHOTO: A Waymo employee hails a ride on their phone during a demonstration in Chandler, Arizona, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara/File Photo

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

