Alphabet's Waymo raises US$2.5 billion in funding round
Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday it raised US$2.5 billion in a funding round with participation from Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, Silver Lake, and Tiger Global, among others. (https://bit.ly/3iL7l6t)
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)