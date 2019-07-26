Alphabet second-quarter revenue beats estimates

Google-parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from advertisers spending more on its search and YouTube services.

REUTERS: Google-parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from advertisers spending more on its search and YouTube services.

The company's net income rose to US$9.95 billion, or US$14.21 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from US$3.2 billion, or US$4.54 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a US$5 billion charge related to a fine by European antitrust regulators for abusing its dominance in mobile software. (https://bit.ly/2JU46Il)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue jumped 19.3per cent to US$38.94 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$38.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)