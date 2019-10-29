Alphabet third-quarter profit misses estimates

Alphabet Inc fell short of analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday, hit by aggressive spending by its Google unit on marketing and hardware development.

Google provides limited product-level financial disclosures, leaving investors increasingly uncertain about how pressures including regulatory scrutiny, advertiser boycotts and global trade tensions are affecting operations.

Alphabet shares have underperformed relative to some peers, rising 17per cent in the last 12 months entering Monday, compared with a 33per cent gain for Microsoft and 29per cent for Facebook .

Alphabet shares fell 1.7per cent in after-hours trade to US$1,267.60.

Google has tried to demonstrate that its cloud-computing business is roaring, disclosing last quarter about US$2 billion in revenue and saying that plans continued to hire thousands for that unit to stoke growth. It also has tried to reassure investors that there is no weakness in its YouTube video unit, while expressing confidence in its business overall through share buybacks.

But cash continues to be spent on other businesses such as hardware and dealing with the clashes with regulators. Total expenses were US$31.3 billion, about 25per cent higher than a year ago and topping the previous high of US$31.1 billion in the 2018 fourth quarter.

Google in the third quarter acknowledged investigations by the U.S. Congress, Department of Justice and 48 states into the company's competitive practices. It settled a privacy investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. It also got an additional 90-day reprieve from an export ban that would restrict its relationship with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, one of its top partners in distributing mobile apps.

Google has said it is cooperating with the increased scrutiny, while saying that it has survived calls for increased regulation many times.

Alphabet, which generates about 85 percent of its revenue from sales of ad space and ad technology, reported total third-quarter revenue of US$40.5 billion. That was up 20per cent over last year and compared with 19per cent growth in the second quarter. Analysts on average estimated 19.52per cent growth and US$40.325 billion in revenue, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income for the third quarter rose to US$7.1 billion, or US$10.12 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of US$8.811 billion, or US$12.44 per share.

The operating margin was 23per cent, down from 24per cent in the second quarter.

Shares of Google closed 1.95per cent higher in regular trade on Monday. The shares earlier had risen about 2per cent after Reuters, citing sources, reported Google had made an offer to acquire U.S. wearable device maker Fitbit Inc .

