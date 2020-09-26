Alphabet to set up council to oversee diversity, equity efforts

Alphabet Inc said on Friday it was setting up a new advisory council to oversee its efforts on enforcing workplace policies related to diversity, sexual harassment and misconduct.

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc said on Friday it was setting up a new advisory council to oversee its efforts on enforcing workplace policies related to diversity, sexual harassment and misconduct.

The Google parent said it would prohibit severance packages to employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)