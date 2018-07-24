Alphabet trounces profit estimates on ad sales surge

Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second quarter profit on Monday as it benefited from soaring sales of online advertisementsm, sending shares 6 percent higher in trading after the bell.

The company posted adjusted earnings of US$10.58 per share, excluding the impact of equity investments and European antitrust regulators' record US$5 billion fine for abusing its dominance in mobile software. Google is appealing the ruling.

When including the fine, second-quarter net income fell to US$3.20 billion, or US$4.54 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from US$3.52 billion, or US$5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to US$32.66 billion from US$26.01 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$32.17 billion and earnings of US$9.52 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; editing by Patrick Graham)