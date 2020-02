PARIS: French train maker Alstom's board will meet on Wednesday (Feb 12) evening to decide on a possible offer for the rail business of Canada's Bombardier, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

French TV station BFM reported earlier on its website that Alstom is set to make a firm offer for the Bombardier unit, valuing it at just under US$7 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alstom and Bombardier declined to comment.