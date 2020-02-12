Alstom board meeting to decide on bid for Bombardier rail business: source
French train maker Alstom's board will meet on Wednesday evening to decide on a possible offer for the rail business of Canada's Bombardier , a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
PARIS: French train maker Alstom's board will meet on Wednesday evening to decide on a possible offer for the rail business of Canada's Bombardier , a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
French TV station BFM reported earlier on its website that Alstom is set to make a firm offer for the Bombardier unit, valuing it at just under US$7 billion.
Alstom and Bombardier declined to comment.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Allison Lampert; Writing by Geert De Clercq)