Alstom offers concessions to win backing Bombardier Transportation deal

PARIS: French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom filed a list of concessions on Thursday to the European commission in its effort to win antitrust approval for its planned purchase of Bombardier Inc's transportation unit.

The commitments included selling Alstom's Coradia Polyvalent and Reichshoffen production site in France and divestments of Bombardier's Talent 3 platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)