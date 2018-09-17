Altaba settles cases related to 2014 Yahoo breach for US$47 million

NEW YORK:: Altaba Inc, formerly known as Yahoo! Inc, said on Monday (Sep 17) it expects to incur a total of US$47 million in litigation expenses to settle the three cases for failing to disclose the 2014 cyber security breach.

Yahoo's information security team learned just days after the December 2014 breach that Russian hackers had stolen the company's "crown jewels," including email addresses, encrypted passwords and security questions, the US regulator had said.

Advertisement

Altaba also announced a US$5.75 billion share repurchase, using the proceeds of its sale of Yahoo Japan to SoftBank Group, which was completed on Sep 14.

