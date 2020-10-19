Altice sweetens bid to acquire Canadian cable firm Cogeco

Business

Altice sweetens bid to acquire Canadian cable firm Cogeco

Altice USA Inc said on Sunday it had sweetened its unsolicited offer to acquire Canadian cable company Cogeco by adding a premium for shares held by the Audet family, who rejected the previous offer.

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board is seen during the first demonstration of the technology 5G in Lis
FILE PHOTO: An advertising board is seen during the first demonstration of the technology 5G in Lisbon, Portugal June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Bookmark

REUTERS: Altice USA Inc said on Sunday it had sweetened its unsolicited offer to acquire Canadian cable company Cogeco by adding a premium for shares held by the Audet family, who rejected the previous offer.

Altice offered CUS$11.1 billion to acquire Cogeco, up from a CUS$10.3 billion (US$7.8 billion) deal rejected by major investor the Audet family last month.

New York-based Altice said the revised offer included CUS$900 million to the Audet family for their ownership interests, from CUS$800 million previously.

It also revised its offer to Cogeco's largest shareholder, Rogers Communications Inc , to sell it all of Cogeco's Canadian assets for CUS$5.2 billion.

Upon completion of the overall transaction, Altice USA would own all the U.S. assets of Cogeco and Rogers would own the Canadian assets, the company said in a statement.

Altice said it would withdraw its revised offer if a deal was not reached by Nov. 18.

Members of the Audet family, which holds a majority voting share in Cogeco via a holding company, reiterated last month that they were not interested in selling their shares.

(US$1 = 1.3180 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark