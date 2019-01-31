Altria says Juul sales quintupled to US$1 billion in 2018

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc said on Thursday its affiliate e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc posted US$1 billion in revenue in 2018, up from US$200 million a year earlier, highlighting the booming growth of the industry.

Altria paid US$12.8 billion to acquire a 35 percent stake in Juul in December 2018, getting a foothold in a segment that is quickly becoming an attractive alternative for smokers.

