Aluminum producer Alcoa tops profit estimates, shares rise

Top U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, largely due to a charge related to the transfer of its pension liabilities.

Shares of Alcoa rose 3 percent to US$37.79 in after-hours trading, also helped by the announcement of a US$200 million share repurchase program.

Alumina prices spiked during the year, largely due to supply disruptions such as lower production at Norsk Hydro's Alunorte, the world's largest alumina refinery, a strike at Alcoa's Australian operations and U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminum giant Rusal .

Alcoa also tightened its 2018 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to range between US$3.1 billion and US$3.2 billion, compared with its previous forecast of US$3.0 billion and US$3.2 billion.

Net loss attributable to Alcoa was US$41 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of US$113 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results include a charge of US$160 million mainly due to a non-cash charge from the transfer of certain of its U.S. pension and retirement benefits.

Revenue rose 14.4 percent to US$3.39 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 36 cents per share and revenue of US$3.31 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)