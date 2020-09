Alvarez & Marsal appointed administrators of NMC healthcare in the UAE: statement

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal said on Sunday it has been appointed as administrators of a group of operating businesses related to NMC Healthcare by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, a statement by Alvarez & Marsal said on Sunday.

DUBAI: Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal said on Sunday it has been appointed as administrators of a group of operating businesses related to NMC Healthcare by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, a statement by Alvarez & Marsal said on Sunday.

Richard Fleming and Ben Cairns of Alvarez & Marsal have been appointed as joint administrators, the firm said in an e-mailed statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Barbara Lewis)