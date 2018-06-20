Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan name Atul Gawande CEO of healthcare venture

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday named Atul Gawande as the chief executive officer of their health venture.

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday named Atul Gawande as the chief executive officer of their health venture.

The new company would be based in Boston and operate free from profit-making incentives, the companies said in a joint statement.

The three companies announced in January that they would form a healthcare company aimed at cutting costs for their U.S. employees, rattling shares of the healthcare supply chain, including CVS Health, Express Scripts ESRX.O>, among others.

Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and is a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.

"All felt that better care can be delivered and that rising costs can be checked ... we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done," Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO, Warren Buffett said.

