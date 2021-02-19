Amazon, Facebook, Google-backed groups sue Maryland over new online ad tax - Washington Post

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an industry group backed by Amazon, Facebook Inc and Google have sued Maryland over new its new online advertising tax aimed at funding education, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an industry group backed by Amazon, Facebook Inc and Google have sued Maryland over new its new online advertising tax aimed at funding education, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The legal complaint by the groups, including the Internet Association, was filed in a federal district court in Maryland after the state legislature passed the first-in-the-nation tax last week, overriding a veto by the governor, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)