Business

Amazon, Volkswagen agree strategic partnership for 'industry cloud': report

German carmaker Volkswagen and Amazon.com Inc have agreed on a strategic partnership to create a kind of "industry cloud", for which details will soon be announced, Germany's Sueddeutsche newspaper reported on Wednesday.

It cited unnamed sources at Volkswagen as saying Amazon would play a key role in helping the carmaker improve the productivity of its factories.

