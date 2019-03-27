Amazon, Volkswagen agree strategic partnership for 'industry cloud': report
German carmaker Volkswagen and Amazon.com Inc have agreed on a strategic partnership to create a kind of "industry cloud", for which details will soon be announced, Germany's Sueddeutsche newspaper reported on Wednesday.
It cited unnamed sources at Volkswagen as saying Amazon would play a key role in helping the carmaker improve the productivity of its factories.
It cited unnamed sources at Volkswagen as saying Amazon would play a key role in helping the carmaker improve the productivity of its factories.
