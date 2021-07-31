Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News

Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is in talks with ministers about building a factory in the UK that could include a big state support package, Sky News reported on Saturday.

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is in talks with ministers about building a factory in the UK that could include a big state support package, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The company, which is also backed by Ford Motor Co, has been in negotiations with the British government for weeks about the construction of a plant near Bristol, the report https://bit.ly/3zT7Ron added.

The talks are not yet at an advanced stage and any investment decision is likely to be ultimately worth well over 1 billion pounds (US$1.39 billion), the report said, citing sources.

Rivian, seen as a potential rival to Tesla Inc, said this month it expects to begin first deliveries of its R1T pick-up truck in September and its R1S SUV in the autumn.

(US$1 = 0.7191 pounds)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

