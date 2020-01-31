Amazon beats holiday quarter sales estimates

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, as its efforts to speed up delivery helped attract more shoppers during the holiday season.

Net sales rose 21per cent to US$87.44 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 , beating estimates of US$86.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares were up 9per cent in extended trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)