Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx for Prime shipments - WSJ

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's network for delivery of its Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company email.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-blocks-sellers-from-using-fedex-ground-for-prime-shipments-11576525190?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2.

Amazon and FedEx did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

