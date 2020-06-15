Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before congress - letter
WASHINGTON: Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to a congressional panel investigating potential violations of antitrust law by big tech firms, according to a letter to the committee.
A letter to key members of the House Judiciary Committee said that Bezos would be available to testify this summer.
A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)