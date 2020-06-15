Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before congress - letter

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to a congressional panel investigating potential violations of antitrust law by big tech firms, according to a letter to the committee.

Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin&apo
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files

A letter to key members of the House Judiciary Committee said that Bezos would be available to testify this summer.

A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

