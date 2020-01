Amazon chief says to invest US$1 billion in digitising small businesses in India

NEW DELHI: Amazon.com will invest US$1 billion in digitising small- and medium-businesses in India and expects to export US$10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025, its founder Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (Jan 15).

Speaking at a company event in New Delhi, Bezos also said he feels the 21st century is "going to be the Indian century."

"The dynamism, the energy ... the growth. This country has something special and it's a democracy," Bezos said.

Amazon has committed US$5.5 billion in India investments and sees the country as a key growth market.

Bezos' visit, however, is likely to be marred by protests across India from small business owners who allege Amazon is driving them out of business by offering sharply discounted products and favouring select big sellers on its platform. The company denies the allegations.



