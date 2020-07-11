Amazon.com demands TikTok app be removed from employee devices over 'security risks': Memo

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc has requested employees remove the TikTok video sharing app from their mobile devices by Jul 10 over "security risks," according to a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

"Due to security risk, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email. If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email. At this time, using TikTok from your Amazon laptop browser is allowed," according to the email.

An Amazon.com representative was not immediately reachable.

