Amazon extends closure of French warehouses until April 25: statement

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, December 30, 2019. Picture taken December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS: Amazon is extending the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, the online retail giant said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. group said it was waiting for a verdict by the Court of Appeal in Versailles, expected on April 24, to reevaluate the situation.

The case follows a dispute with French unions over health measures to protect employees from COVID-19 contagion.

