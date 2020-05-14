Amazon extends temporary raise in pay through May 30

Business

Amazon extends temporary raise in pay through May 30

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would extend the temporary increase in its hourly pay and double the overtime pay through May 30, bringing its total salary cost for hourly employees to nearly US$800 million.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 . REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would extend the temporary increase in its hourly pay and double the overtime pay through May 30, bringing its total salary cost for hourly employees to nearly US$800 million.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark