Amazon extends temporary raise in pay through May 30

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would extend the temporary increase in its hourly pay and double the overtime pay through May 30, bringing its total salary cost for hourly employees to nearly US$800 million.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

