Amazon extends work from home policy, still restricting travel

Business

Amazon extends work from home policy, still restricting travel

Amazon.com Inc has extended a work-from-home policy until Jan. 8 and is continuing to ask employees to defer all non-essential travel, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bookmark

CHICAGO: Amazon.com Inc has extended a work-from-home policy until Jan. 8 and is continuing to ask employees to defer all non-essential travel, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Airlines are bracing for a prolonged decline in business travel demand, with Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian warning on Tuesday that 2019 volumes of business travel may never return.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark