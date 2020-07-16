Amazon extends work from home policy, still restricting travel
Amazon.com Inc has extended a work-from-home policy until Jan. 8 and is continuing to ask employees to defer all non-essential travel, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Airlines are bracing for a prolonged decline in business travel demand, with Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian warning on Tuesday that 2019 volumes of business travel may never return.
