Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's US$10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon's award of an up to US$10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp .
An Amazon spokesman said that the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal.
