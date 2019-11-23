Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's US$10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft

Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon's award of an up to US$10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp .

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Amazon spokesman said that the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal.

