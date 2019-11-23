Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's US$10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft

Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon's award of an up to US$10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp .

An Amazon spokesman said that the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)