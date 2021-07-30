Amazon hit with US$886 million EU data privacy fine

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc has been hit with an US$886.55 million (746 million euro) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the e-commerce giant said on Friday.

The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on Amazon Europe Core in a July 16 decision, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/2TLIZQ8)

(US$1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)