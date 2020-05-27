Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: WSJ

Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: WSJ

Amazon.com Inc is in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/36wXJUV on Tuesday.

Amazon office front desk pictured in Manhattan, New York
FILE PHOTO: Staff chat at the front desk of the Amazon office in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The deal will value Zoox at less than the US$3.2 billion it achieved in a funding round in 2018, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon declined to comment, while Zoox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

