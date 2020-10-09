Amazon India's payments unit gets US$95.5 million from parent ahead of festive season

BENGALURU: Amazon.com has invested 7 billion rupees (US$95.51 million) in its Indian payments unit, ahead of the Hindu festive season, data from business intelligence firm Tofler showed.

Amazon will begin its festive season sales on Oct 17, and has been trying to encourage payments through Amazon Pay with cashbacks and other rewards.

Both Amazon and Flipkart offer deep discounts on everything from clothes, smartphones to home appliances ahead of key Hindu festivals Dussehra and Diwali.

In July, Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.com had invested 23.10 billion rupees in Amazon Seller Services and early this year announced a US$1 billion investment to bring more than 10 million small businesses online in India by 2025.

Amazon, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Walmart's Flipkart are in a race to gain market share in India's fast-growing online market for food and groceries.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance is also expanding its new commerce venture and has raised 377.19 billion rupees (US$5.14 billion) in a month by selling stakes in its retail unit to investors including KKR & Co, private equity firm Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment.

Meanwhile, this week, Amazon.com sent a legal notice to Future Group, alleging the retailer's US$3.38 billion asset sale to Reliance breached an agreement with the e-commerce giant.

