Amazon is generating lots of free-cash flow, time to get on board: Barron's

NEW YORK: Amazon.com Inc is generating lots of free cash flow, which it often uses to invest in growing its business, making the e-commerce retailer a good investment, weekly newspaper Barron's said on Jan. 3.

The company's shares closed Friday at US$1,875, which is 69 times its projected earnings this year, but the price is still sensible when compared to Amazon's free cash flow, according to Barron's.

When the company's financial results for 2019 are released, Wall Street analysts expect Amazon to report revenue increasing by 20per cent and free cash flow swelling by 28per cent, the newspaper said.

Amazon is expected to become the largest free cash generator in the United States within five years, according to Barron's.

The U.S. government could crackdown on Amazon and other tech companies but Amazon may have a better defense than others because of its smaller market share in the public cloud, Barron's said.

