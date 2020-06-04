Amazon leases 12 aircraft to bolster air cargo fleet

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that it leased 12 Boeing 767-300 converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services Group, bringing its total fleet to more than 80, as it pushes for faster delivery amid a surge in online orders.

One of the new aircraft joined Amazon's operations in May while the remaining 11 will be delivered in 2021, the company said in a statement.

