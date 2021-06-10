Amazon likely to see US$425 million EU privacy fine - WSJ

Amazon.com Inc is likely to face a fine of more than US$425 million under the European Union's privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-faces-possible-425-million-eu-privacy-fine-11623332987?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)