Amazon misses second-quarter profit estimates on higher costs

Amazon.com Inc fell short of second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players globally and invested more in marketing and faster delivery.

Shares of the company were down nearly 2per cent at US$1939.05 in extended trading.

Amazon's operating expenses surged about 21per cent in the quarter to US$60.32 billion as it invested US$800 million in the second quarter for its one-day delivery program.

The company forecast net sales in the range of US$66 billion and US$70 billion for the third quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$67.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales in North America, its biggest market, jumped 20per cent to US$38.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of US$37.04 billion.

Revenue from cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) surged 37.3per cent to US$8.38 billion, but missed estimates of US$8.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose about 20per cent to US$63.40 billion in the second quarter, beating estimates of US$62.48 billion.

Amazon's net income rose to US$2.63 billion, or US$5.22 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$2.53 billion, or US$5.07 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of US$5.57 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)