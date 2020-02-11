Amazon names Sony executive to lead entertainment unit - WSJ

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc named Sony Corp executive Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime video platform as well as its movie and television studios, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television and a former chief executive of the streaming platform Hulu, will join Amazon as a senior vice president later this month, the WSJ reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hopkins appointment comes as Jeff Blackburn, a company veteran who oversees business development and digital entertainment including Prime, takes a sabbatical this year.

Both Amazon and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)